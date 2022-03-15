By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 142 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 15.

Some 243 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 790,962 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 779,828 patients have recovered, 9,627 people have died. Currently, 1,507 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,454 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,640,773 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,286,364 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 22,591 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz