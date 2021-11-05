By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,440 new COVID-19 cases, 2,016 patients have recovered, and patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 542,150 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 503,524 of them have recovered, and 7,208 people have died. Currently, 31,418 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,794 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,256,832 tests have been conducted so far.

