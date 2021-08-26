By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,714 new COVID-19 cases, 2,470 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 405,542 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 353,140 of them have recovered, and 5,434 people have died. Currently, 46,968 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,247 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,379,510 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 84,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 54,063 citizens, and the second one to 30,169 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,419,537 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,884,713 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,534,824 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

