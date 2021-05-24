By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 156 new COVID-19 cases, 424 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on May 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 332,610 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 321,132 of them have recovered, and 4,867 people have died. Currently, 6,611 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,546 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,458,790 tests have been conducted so far.

