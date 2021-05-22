By Trend

Some 36,758 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 25,158 citizens, and the second one to 11,600 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,961,563 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,115,044 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 846,519 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

--

