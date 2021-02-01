By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 77 new COVID-19 cases, 160 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 230,296 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 223,475 of them have recovered, and 3,136 people have died. Currently, 3,685 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,984 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,412,034 tests have been conducted so far.

