By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 209 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 28.

Some 437 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 229,793 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 222,154 patients have recovered, 3,113 people have died. Currently, 4,526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,060 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,387,134 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

