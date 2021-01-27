By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 226 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 27.

Some 601 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 229,584 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 221,717 patients have recovered, 3,105 people have died. Currently, 4,762 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,458 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,380,074 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

