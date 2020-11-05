By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,364 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 5.

Some 768 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 60,873 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 46,465 patients have recovered, 794 people have died. Currently, 13,614 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,290 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,404,543 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

