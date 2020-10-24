By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 792 new COVID-19 cases, 220 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 49,013 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 41,051 of them have recovered, and 664 people have died. Currently, 7,298 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,353 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,281,497 tests have been conducted so far.

---

