Azerbaijan has detected 130 new COVID-19 cases, 142 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 40,691 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 38,496 of them have recovered, and 596 people have died. Currently, 1,599 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,794 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,137,121 tests have been conducted so far.

