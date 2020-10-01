By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 114 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 1.

Some 80 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 40,309 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 38,068 patients have recovered, 593 people have died. Currently, 1,648 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,542 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,121,290 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

