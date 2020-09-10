By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 150 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 10.

Some 142 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 37,874 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 35,269 patients have recovered, 556 people have died. Currently, 2,049 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,290 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 988,268 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

