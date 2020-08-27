By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 83 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 27.

Some 137 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 35,844 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,364 patients have recovered, 524 people have died. Currently, 1,956 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,422 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 898,492 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz