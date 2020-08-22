By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 184 new COVID-19 cases, 160 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 35,105 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 32,842 patients have recovered, 515 people have died.

Currently, 1,748 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,557 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 868,345 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.