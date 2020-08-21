By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 171 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 21.

Some 162 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 34,921 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 32,682 patients have recovered, 512 people have died. Currently, 1,727 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,986 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 861,788 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

