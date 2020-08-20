By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 148 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 20.

Some 139 patients have been infected and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 34,759 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 32,511 patients have recovered, 510 people have died. Currently, 1,738 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,147 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 855,802 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

