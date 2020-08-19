By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 162 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 19.

Some 146 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 34,620 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 32,363 patients have recovered, 510 people have died. Currently, 1,747 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,359 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 849,628 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

