By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 396 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 27.

Some 558 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died.

So far, 30,446 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 23,242 patients have recovered, 423 people have died. Currently, 6,781 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,838 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 690,386 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

