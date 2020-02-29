By Trend

Three quarantine zones have been created in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus threat, said Yagut Garayeva, a member of the operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

She made the remarks at a briefing in connection with coronavirus threat.

Garayeva noted that these zones were created in Astara, Jalilabad and Gobustan hospitals.

“These hospitals are provided with all necessary equipment and medicines. In addition, auxiliary hospitals and centers are also provided with the necessary equipment to immediately respond to possible threats,” Garayev said.

---

