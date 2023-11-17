Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly meets in Bishkek [PHOTOS]

17 November 2023 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

In the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek held a meeting of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS (IPA CIS), Azernews reports.

According to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department, a number of organisational issues and the agenda were discussed at the meeting.

At the event, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Shakiev, Speaker of the Belarusian Parliament Natalia Kochanova, as well as a number of representatives of parliaments of the organization's member states, were awarded by the IPA CIS.

