Azerbaijan honors 119 years of Molla Nasreddin satirical magazine [PHOTOS]

At the beginning of the 20th century, Azerbaijan was experiencing significant social and political changes, Azernews reports.

While serious newspapers like "Shargi-Rus," "Hayat," and "Irshad" reported on these issues, there was a need for a publication that could communicate current problems to everyday people in a simpler and clearer way.

This led to the creation of the magazine "Molla Nasreddin," which emerged from the social and political needs of the time. This eight-page weekly satirical magazine became very important in the history of Azerbaijani journalism.

"Molla Nasreddin" was published in Tbilisi from 1906 to 1917, in Tabriz in 1921, and in Baku from 1922 to 1931. Over 25 years, 748 issues were released. Jalil Mammadguluzade, the renowned satirical writer who founded the magazine, believed that "Molla Nasreddin" was a product of its era.

The magazine was named after a witty Sufi figure from the 13th century, whose humorous tales were beloved across many cultures, including Turkic, Persian, Arabic, African, and Indian societies.

"Molla Nasreddin" was groundbreaking for its time, as it criticized issues like corruption, snobbishness, ignorance, and religious extremism. It advocated for women's rights, freedom of expression, and the preservation of national language and traditions.

In contrast to other publications, "Molla Nasreddin" also aimed to reach uneducated readers, using satire, stories, and cartoons to share its messages with society. However, its bold articles angered the political elite, leading to the magazine being banned several times in 1912, 1914, and 1917.

Despite these challenges, the magazine continued to be published for 25 years, from 1906 to 1931. Many well-known artists, including Omar Faig Nemanzadeh, Mirza Alakbar Sabir, Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev, and many others, contributed to the development of Molla Nasreddin's critical satire.

With the launch of the magazine, a new movement in Azerbaijani journalism and literature began, leading to the rise of satirical journalism and caricature art.

This year, Azerbaijan celebrates 119 years since the founding of "Molla Nasreddin," its first satirical magazine.

The launch of "Molla Nasreddin" marked an important moment in Azerbaijani journalism and literature.

It introduced satire as a way to discuss various topics in society, allowing writers and artists to share their perspectives in a lighthearted yet meaningful manner.