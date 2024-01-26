Director of National History Museum meets with Kazakh Ambassador [PHOTOS]

26 January 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Director of the National History Museum, Naili Valikhanli, has met with the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel.

The academician Naila Valikhanli provided detailed information about the museum. She noted that friendly and fraternal relations between the two peoples have a long history, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, discussions took place on Azerbaijani-Kazakh cultural and historical ties and projects for effective cooperation between the parties.

The Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan put forward a proposal to publish a catalogue in order to popularise the exhibits stored in the museum and reflect the historical ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Then the ambassador visited the House Museum of the famous philanthropist and major oil industrialist, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The guest was presented with publications based on materials from valuable exhibits.

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from the past to the present.

The house museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

