Azerbaijan's Hikmat Rahimov's new film to be premiere soon [PHOTOS]

Hikmat Rahimov's new film "Apathy" will be premiered on February 9 at the Park Cinema Flame Towers.

After the premiere, the film will be shown in all cinemas in the country, Azernews reports.

Apatiya is a drama that tells the story of a poor family. Parents take their young son out of school so that he can find a job. Against the background of what is happening in the house where the main characters live, a murder occurs.

The author of the script and film director is Hikmat Rahimov, the director of photography is Hasan Aslanov, the second director is Elchin Guliyev, the production and costume designer is Malaksima Mammadova, and the composer is Aflatun Abdullayev.

The film cast includes Tural Bakhish, Shahla Aligizi, Fuad Jabiyev, Muhammed Shahmamedli, Azer Aydemir, Elshan Asgarov, Ilgara Tosova, Rashad Ibadov, Mubariz Guliyev, and other actors.

Hikmat Rahimov’s directorial debut was the film "The Naked" (2022), which has won international prizes at film festivals in Turkiye, Russia, and France.

