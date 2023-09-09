Soloist of Azerbaijan Academic Musical Theatre performs in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

9 September 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre Eleonora Mustafayeva took part in solemn events in Tashkent, organized on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

During a series of events held over five days, the Azerbaijani actress honorably represented her country.

She shared the stage with famous opera performers from Turkic-speaking countries. Among them were Shirin Mamatova (Uzbekistan), Zarina Altynbayeva (Kazakhstan), Demet Gurkan (Turkiye), Zaira Raimbekova (Kyrgyzstan) and Aina Seyrkuleva (Turkmenistan).

Eleonora Mustafayeva took part in the event at the invitation of the International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY).

