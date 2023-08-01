Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation, TURKSOY discuss joint projects [PHOTOS]

1 August 2023 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of joint cooperation in the broader interaction of Turkic peoples with common roots and culture, Azernews reports.

In the course of the conversation, pan-Turkic cultural unity was noted as one of the topical issues in the process of multilateral integration of the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva and Sultan Raev touched upon the activities of the foundation and TURKSOY, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, as well as the projects implemented to promote the creative heritage of outstanding personalities of the Turkic peoples.

During the meeting, the importance of declaring the city of Shusha the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" by TURKSOY for 2023 was emphasized.

At the meeting, the holding of "Days of Shusha City" in different countries by the foundation to promote the historical and cultural heritage of the city was highly appreciated.

The meeting continued with a discussion on further strengthening the partnership between the foundation and TURKSOY and future joint projects.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz