Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation eye cooperation with Moldova [PHOTOS]

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with the Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Esaulenko.

The sides discussed the foundation's activities. aimed at protecting, promoting and passing the centuries-old values of the Turkish people to future generations, Azernews reports.

The organization attaches great importance to the establishment of relations with foreign countries.

Attention was drawn to projects implemented by the organization for the purpose of intensifying cultural exchanges between Turks and other peoples of the world.

Among the main priorities of the fund is the preservation of the heritage of peoples of Turkish ethnic origin living in different countries.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the organization is always open to cooperation in the direction of preserving the cultural and moral values of the Gagauz people of Turkish origin living in the Gagauzia Autonomous Region in the territory of the Republic of Moldova.

At the meeting, discussions were also held on future joint cooperation in the direction of strengthening partnership relations between the Fund and the Republic of Moldova.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

