Final of Children's Art Festival to be held in September [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The second regional stage of the Children's Art Festival jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Heydar Aliyev Center is being held from July 3.

The regional stage of the festival held within the framework of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is held in 26 locations in 14 cities of 14 economic-geographic regions of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the festival, a summer camp was organized for the talents who qualified for the second stage on the territory of Goygol National Park on July 7.

The main goal of the camp is to effectively organize children's free time, ensure networking between festival participants, and create conditions for them to spend their summer vacations more interesting and efficient.

During the camp, interesting and fun games (football, handball, relay games, etc.) were held for children. Master classes were organized by Tarzan Sabuhi Jafarov, lover Samira Aliyeva, singer Gazanfar Abbasov, artist Yusif Mirza, reciter Kamran Yunis and dancer Tamilla Aliyeva.

Up to 27,000 participants from all regions and cities of Azerbaijan applied to the festival held in 21 nominations in three age groups (6-9 years old, 10-13 years old and 14-17 years old). The first stage of the festival held in professional and amateur categories covered the months of April-June. The II stage takes place in July-August. The winners of this stage will have the right to participate in the final stage.

The final stage is planned to be held in Baku in September.

At the end of the festival, the city or district that participated in the most nominations and showed activity will win the right to host the festival next year.

