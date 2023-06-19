Culture Minister arrives in Tashkent for TURKSOY's 30th anniversary [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has arrived in Tashkent to participate in the events, which mark the 30th anniversary of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

As part of his visit to Uzbekistan, the minister attended the opening of the "Turkish World" exhibition held at the Uzbekistan State Museum of Applied Arts, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the exhibition, the Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov shared his views on Uzbekistan's contributions to Turkish culture, the country's participation in TURKSOY's projects.

TURKSOY General Secretary Sultan Rayev gave information about a series of events organized in Uzbekistan within the organization's anniversary. He noted the works carried out and the projects to be implemented in the future for the promotion of Turkish culture.

Then the guests got acquainted with the Uzbekistan State Museum of Applied Arts, its stands and numerous corners.

A photo exhibition of projects implemented with TURKSOY member states was set up in the museum's courtyard.

At the national cuisine exhibition, dishes from the cuisine of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were presented to the guests of the event.

Founded in 1993, TURKSOY is the UNESCO of the Turkic World, which carries out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmits the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduces it to the world.

The organization was established upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye.

Later on, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the autonomous republics of the Russian Federation; Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Altai, Sakha, Tyva and Khakassia as well as the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia (Moldova) joined TURKSOY as member states with an observer status.

For more than 25 years now, TURKSOY has been working under the auspices of the Heads of States of its member countries with their approval and appreciation.

