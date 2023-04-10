Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to host Days of Shusha in Tashkent

10 April 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is actively working to promote the rich material and spiritual heritage of Shusha city, known as Azerbaijan's historical and cultural pearl and the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, throughout the Turkic world, as well as in foreign countries.

The foundation gets ready to host the Days of Shusha in Uzbekistan on April 11-12, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event is organized in partnership with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent.

The Days of Shusha promise diverse programs, presentations and concerts arranged by the foundation and reflecting the history and culture of Shusha and Karabakh as a whole.

State officials, deputies, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the country, as well as heads and representatives of Turkic Cooperation Organizations will be among the guests of the event.

The Days of Shusha will contribute to the wider dissemination of complete information about Shusha and its promotion throughout the world.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

