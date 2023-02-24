Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 February 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has paid tribute to Khojaly genocide victims. The concert took place at the International Mugham Center.

Cadenza Orchestra performed Tahir Ibishov's music piece Epitaph, Farhang Huseynov's Stabat Mater, Galib Mammadov's String Quartet, Ayaz Gambarli's and Orxan Gasimov's Solo for Violin and Piano as well as Azer Hajiaskarli's work 613.1992 as part of the concert titled "Yaddaş #2", Azernews reports

The most memorable moment of the evening was the Stabat Mater premiere, written in 1998 on the texts of the Bible.

Twenty-five years later, this work was performed by the soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Farida Mammadova.

Tahir Ibishov's Epitaph was also favorably accepted by the audience.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankandi and Askaran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women, and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.

Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz