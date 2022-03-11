By Laman Ismayilov

The exposition "From life to the stage" has opened at the State Academic Musical Theater.

The exhibition featured paintings by Honored Artists Ismayil Mammadov and Nabat Samadova as well as Valida Umman and Vusal Rahim, dedicated to the 112-year history of musical theater, various works and compositions, author's sketches, theater costumes and posters.

The central place was occupied by theatrical costumes from various performances, where famous actors appeared on the stage, including Nasiba Zeynalova, Lutfali Abdullayev, Hajibaba Baghirov, Elkhan Ahadzade, Nuria Ahmadova, Arif Guliyev and others.

The author of the idea of ​​the project is the director of the theater, Honored Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev, the curator is the chief artist of the theater Vusal Rahim.

National Theater in Azerbaijan was created in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

On March 10, 1873, Baku Real School performed the comedy "Adventure-vizier-khan Lankaran" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

Azerbaijan prominent playwrights, actors and directors have played a great role in the formation of the national theater.

Eminent cultural and public figures like Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Hasan bey Zardabi, Najaf bey Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas Efendiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable role in the formation and development of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Shaki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater and many others.

This year the professional national theater in Azerbaijan turns 149 years old.

Today, Azerbaijani theater art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.

