Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will give a concert in Baku.

The event will take place at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on December 5.

The orchestra will be conducted by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Rauf Abdullayev and talented Russian violinist Sergey Dogadin, Day.Az reported.

It's not the first visit of the Russian musician to Azerbaijan's capital.

In 2017, Dogadin performed at the closing of the 9th Mstislav Rostropovich International Festival.

Sergey Dogadin made his major debut in 2002 with Vasily Petrenko and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra. He successfully performedwith such conductors as Valery Gergiev, Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Vladimir Spivakov and Manfred Honeck and share the stage with such artists as Elisabeth Leonskaja, David Geringas, Denis Matsuev and Daniil Trifonov.

Dogadin has won numerous awards at many international competitions, including the first prize at the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition in Hanover in 2015, the second prize at the first Shanghai Isaac Stern Violin Competition in 2016, and the first prize at the Singapore International Violin Competition in 2018.

Rauf Abdullayev has been artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeir Hajibey for many years.

Hundreds of music lovers from France, Germany, U.S., Russia, Great Britain, Turkey, Greece, Iraq, Egypt, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Mexico and etc. are familiar with his outstanding performances.

Conductor pays special attention to the performance of musical compositions by Azerbaijani composers. Many operas, ballets and symphonies by great national composers were performed for the first time both in Azerbaijan and abroad underhis supervision. He is also the founder and the organizer of classical music festivals such as “Music of the 20th Century” named after Gara Garayev.

Rauf Abdullayev has been awarded state and many other honorary awards and titles during his active and untiring career. Also, during his service as the chief conductor of the Ankara Ballet Theatre and Opera from 1993 to 1997, he was twice awarded the title of the Best Conductor of the Year of Turkey.

This year, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Rauf Abdullayev with the Istiglal Order for great achievements in the development and propaganda of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

The concert program will feature works by Hector Berlioz and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Fantastic Symphony written by the French composer Hector Berlioz will also sound at the concert.

The brilliant composer created a program in the form of a script, with a detailed and vivid description of all the events that were to unfold before the eyes of the public.

The symphony has five movements, instead of four as was conventional for symphonies of the time. Each movement depicts an episode in the protagonist's life that is described by Berlioz in the program notes to the 1845 score.

Moreover, Concerto for violin and orchestra (D dur, op. 35) by P. I. Tchaikovsky will be presented to the listeners.

This work was widely recognized and became an integral part of Russian musical culture. The brilliant virtuosity of the solo instrument part is combined here with genuine symphony, music temperament, brightness and richness of color.

The concert consists of three parts including, Allegro Moderato, Canzonetta and Finale Allegro Vivacissimo.

The concert starts at 19:00.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and on the website iticket.az.

Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli was formed in 1920 being one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union, at the request of composer Uzeyir after whom it was later named. The orchestra was organized in July, 1920. The first master of the orchestra was an experienced conductor M. I. Chernyakhovski.

Authors of many great works of world's music such as G.Mahler, I.Stravinski, C.Debussy, A.Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the repertoire of the orchestra. The orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the XX century" organized by R.Abdullayev and "Festival of M.L.Rostropovich" which is held annually. Since 2007 the orchestra has participated in summer festivals In Italy.

