Wow İstanbul Hotel in Turkey has hosted İpekyolu Yılın Altın Adamları International Award, established by TURKSOY and İpekyolu Center for Strategic Studies.

At the opening ceremony, the head of İpekyolu Center Seyfullah Turksoy welcomed the guests and stressed that the award was presented for the fourteenth time for contributing to the development of the public and political life, culture, science, business and media of the Turkic world.

The gala evening was hosted by Neslihan Maltepe (Turkey) and Letafet Alakbarova (Azerbaijan). Guests enjoyed the fashion show of Azerbaijan's national clothes by famous designer Gulnara Khalilova.

Representatives of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, the Netherlands, Germany and other countries that received the İpekyolu Yılın Altın Adamları awards in various nominations took part in the event.

Among Azerbaijan's representatives, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov was awarded with the prize in the nomination Diplomasi Onur Ödülü. The head of the Azerbaijan Center of National Clothes, Ph.D. in art criticism Gulnara Khalilova was named best in the nomination Türk Dünyasında Yılın Modacısı, TV presenter Letafet Alakpariva got the prize in Program Sunumu Özel Ödülü nomination, while Aynur Guliyeva was named best in Turizm Sektörü Özel Teşvik Ödülü nomination.

