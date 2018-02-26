By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani entry at Eurovision 2018 Song Contest Aysel Mammadova has presented a project "Wistfulness" dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy.

"Wistfulness is my project dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy. The history of the atrocities committed in Khojaly can not leave anyone indifferent. As every Azerbaijani, I feel deep pain and sorrow, thinking about what happened that night. These feelings prompted me to write this composition," said Mammadova.

"Considering the attention of Europe to me, as the representative of Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2018 Song Contest, I could not miss the opportunity to draw the attention of the general public to this topic. Many know me as a singer, but in this project I did not want to sing, and decided to act as a composer and pianist. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Dadashov (kamancha) and talented mugham singer Vugar Aliyev also took part in the project," she added.

The idea of the video belongs to Azer Jafar, who was engaged in filming. Aysel Mammadova expressed her special gratitude to the staff of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, in particular Firuddin Guliyev for their assistance in shooting process.

