A colorful fashion show "Seven Beauties" will take place in Boulevard Hotel Baku on February 9.

The fashion show, organized by Pi Group is timed to Valentine's Day, Trend Life reported.

Elegant bridal and evening gowns, creative works of stylists, make-up artists and hairstyle masters as well as awarding ceremony awaits fashion lovers.

The performance of Fatima Fatalieva and other dancers, pop stars will make this evening unforgettable.

The host of fashion show is TV presenter Vusala Karimova.

A quiz will be organized for visitors. The winners will be awarded with valuable prizes.

The fashion show starts at 18.00

