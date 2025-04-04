Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan launch green energy project to Europe

4 April 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan, in collaboration with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, is launching a large-scale project to build a 'green' energy transmission line across the Caspian Sea, aimed at supplying energy to European markets.

Azernews reports this announcement was made by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the 'Central Asia-European Union' summit in Samarkand.

In his address, Tokayev outlined his vision for future cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union, emphasizing the need to strengthen trade and economic ties. He stated that Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to the EU by over $2 billion in 175 categories of goods.

Tokayev also invited European companies to utilize the 'Astana' International Financial Center platform to finance such projects.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's role as a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons to Europe, noting that Kazakhstan accounts for about 13% of the EU's oil imports, most of which are transported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). He expressed appreciation for the EU's support in ensuring the stability of the CPC and the development of alternative routes for raw material transportation.

The President also highlighted Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts in renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, and its collaboration with European companies like Total, Eni, and Svevind to produce 'green' hydrogen.

In closing, Tokayev thanked the summit participants and European partners for their support in establishing the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He believes this center will contribute to the advancement of the '2030 Agenda' and address pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges in the region.