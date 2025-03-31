Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan increases investments in Sweden to $45.5 million

31 March 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Last year, Azerbaijan invested 45.5 million US dollars into the Swedish economy, according to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

