Azerbaijan's AZAL and Azersun Holding start co-op in name of green world

29 July 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Azersun Holding LLC launched a joint project called “Cleaner the world, brighter the sky!” to improve sustainable development and environmental protection practices on the territory of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The main goal of this initiative, part of the Green World Solidarity Year, is to help create a green, environmentally responsible future by implementing measures to reduce the use of paper resources, encourage recycling and minimize harmful impacts on the environment.

Initially, special containers for collecting paper waste were installed at Baku Airport, which is the beginning of further steps towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment. The wastepaper collected within the project will be processed at the Azerbaijan Paper and Cardboard Production Plant.

Note that the production of wastepaper from recycled materials pollutes the air up to 73% less than production from primary raw materials. In addition, every ton of recycled paper saves about 17 trees and reduces waste by 3.3 m3.

We invite everyone to take part and support this important initiative, which will undoubtedly bear fruit in protecting our planet for future generations!

---

