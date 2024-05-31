AIQ elevates energy innovation: Debuting revolutionary AI solutions at Baku Energy Week

31 May 2024 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

AIQ, a frontrunner in AI technologies for the energy sector, debuts as the gold sponsor of the Baku Energy Week, featuring the renowned Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, and the prestigious Baku Energy Forum—a pinnacle event in the global energy industry.

According to Azernews, from June 4 to 6, AIQ will unveil its latest innovations at the Caspian Oil and Gas conference, offering interactive platforms and presentations to demonstrate the practical application of IT technologies in the energy domain.

At the forum, AIQ will elucidate how IT technologies can optimize energy transition initiatives, showcasing a suite of advanced solutions tailored to enhance operational efficiency, safety protocols, environmental protection, and carbon emissions reduction.

Over its three-year tenure, AIQ has developed more than 20 cutting-edge products, three of which will take center stage at the Baku event:

RoboWell: The world's pioneering autonomous solution for gas lift well management, boasting self-regulating capabilities to maximize production efficiency by up to 30%, facilitating a potential 5% increase in good production.

AR360: A data-driven intelligent reservoir management solution offering a comprehensive 360º view of reservoirs. This innovation integrates subsurface data into a single system, leveraging AI and automation to optimize field development plans, extending active well service life by 20% and reducing drilling costs by 5-10%.

SMARTi: Designed to bolster safety and labor protection in industrial settings, SMARTi utilizes AI analysis of video surveillance data for intelligent monitoring, incident detection, and safety rule enforcement. With over 90% accuracy in identifying violations and events, SMARTi enhances industrial safety protocols significantly.

AIQ's participation in the Baku Forum signals a strategic shift following its acquisition by Presight (ADX: Presight), a UAE-based big data analytics and AI technology company. This move aims to broaden market reach and expand the client base.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, AIQ aligns with the UAE's ambitious goals to lead in AI by 2031. The company's solutions drive productivity, efficiency, safety, and sustainability in industrial operations.

As an active advocate for the UAE's AI aspirations, AIQ contributes to Abu Dhabi's AI ecosystem, spearheading technological innovation and sustainable development in the energy sector.

For more information, visit: https://aiqintelligence.ae/

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz