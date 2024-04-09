Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects of strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

9 April 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Zheenbek Kulubaev had a meeting in an expanded format to discuss the prospects of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry on its official "X" account.

It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduled bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

