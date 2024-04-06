Azerbaijan may revoke approval of food facility, says Deputy Chairperson

6 April 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

The application of the law amending the "Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Food Safety" to existing food entities has been clarified.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the Deputy Chairperson of the State Tax Service, Samira Musayeva, during the discussion of the proposed amendments to the "Law on Food Safety" at today's meeting of the Agricultural Policy Committee of the National Assembly.

"Food entities engaged in the production of alcoholic beverages until the enactment of this Law must comply with the conditions stipulated in Article 24.1-1.3 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Food Safety within 6 (six) months from the date this Law enters into force. If these requirements are not met during this period, the approval of the food facility will be revoked," she said.

