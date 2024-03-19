Electricity production for January-February in Azerbaijan revealed

19 March 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February, electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 4686.4 mln kWh, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The Minister noted that Azerbaijan exported 221.6 million kWh and imported 32.5 million kWh during the said period.

During the said period, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 4316.2 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower 370.2 million kWh with an increase of 192.1 million kWh.

