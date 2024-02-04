Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

4 February 2024 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 48.875 AZN ($28.75), or 1.42 percent, this week, Azernews reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold fell by 26.6152 AZN, or $15.66 (0.77 percent), from the previous week to 3,465.5945 AZN ($2,038.58).

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 22 3,442.245 AZN ($2,024.85) January 29 3,444.8375 AZN ($2.026.37) January 23 3,447.974 AZN ($2,028.22) January 30 3,454.026 AZN ($2.031.77) January 24 3,441.548 AZN ($2,024.44) January 31 3,458.6925 AZN ($2.034.52) January 25 3,427.081 AZN ($2,015.93) February 1 3,476.704 AZN ($2.045.12) January 26 3,436.0485 AZN ($2,021.2) February 2 3,493.7125 AZN ($2.055.12) Average weekly 3,438.9793 AZN ($2,022.93) Average weekly 3,465.5945 AZN ($2,038.58)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.3873 AZN (23 cents), or 0.99 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.1994 AZN ($23.06), which is 2.18 percent, or 0.8351 AZN (49 cents) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 22 38.2567 AZN ($23.25) January 29 38.9785 AZN ($22.93) January 23 37,9143 AZN ($23.14) January 30 39.3417 AZN ($23.14) January 24 38.0648 AZN ($22.39) January 31 39.2496 AZN ($22.39) January 25 38.6563 AZN ($22.74) February 1 39.0616 AZN ($22.74) January 26 38.9296 AZN ($22.9) February 2 39.3658 AZN ($22.9) Average weekly 38.3643 AZN ($22.57) Average weekly 39.1994 AZN ($23.06)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 2.261 AZN ($1.33), or 0.15 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum grew by 32.5584 AZN or $19.15 (2.12 percent) to 1,566.0978 AZN ($921.23) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 22 1,534,0035 AZN ($902.35) January 29 1,557,0045 AZN ($915.88) January 23 1,535,814 AZN ($903.41) January 30 1,579,096 AZN ($903.41) January 24 1,537.1315 AZN ($904.19) January 31 1,568.318 AZN ($922.54) January 25 1,537,3015 AZN ($904.29) February 1 1,566.805 AZN ($921.65) January 26 1,523.4465 AZN ($896.14) February 2 1,559.2655 AZN ($917.21) Average weekly 1,533.5394 AZN ($902.08) Average weekly 1,566.0978 AZN ($921.23)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 24.038 AZN ($14.14), or 1.48 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 2.89 percent, or 46.6327 AZN ($27.43) compared to last week, amounting to 1,658.384 AZN ($975.52).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium January 22 1,608,336 AZN ($946.07) January 29 1,629.382 AZN ($946.07) January 23 1,607.4945 AZN ($945.58) January 30 1,672.018 AZN ($945.58) January 24 1,608.2085 AZN ($946) January 31 1,667.9465 AZN ($981.14) January 25 1,642.71 AZN ($966.3) February 1 1,669.1535 AZN ($981.85) January 26 1,592.0075 AZN ($936.47) February 2 1,653.42 AZN ($972.6) Average weekly 1,611.7513 AZN ($948.09) Average weekly 1,658.384 AZN ($975.52)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz