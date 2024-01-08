Eco-industrial park to be established in Sabunchi

8 January 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

An eco-industrial park will be established in the Sabunchu district of Baku. According to Azernews, this is reflected in the General Development Plan of Baku until 2040.

It has been noted that measures for the ecological cleaning of lakes and soils will require the allocation of large areas of land for storage, technical treatment, and cleaning of contaminated soils. In addition, in the territories close to the main sources of pollution, it will be necessary to grow different plants with different ecological impacts.

Taking this into account, it is proposed to create an eco-industrial park near the Clean City area in the north of Lake Buyukshor. The park will make it possible to form a single centre for the eco-industrial sphere and ensure the coordination of the activities of various enterprises working in this sphere.

Furthermore, the eco-industrial park will also be suitable to accommodate local companies capable of sustainable and energy-efficient activities in the production of construction materials and waste recycling.

