Azernews.Az

Friday October 27 2023

Factory for production of thermal insulation boards inaugurated in Hajigabul

27 October 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
Factory for production of thermal insulation boards inaugurated in Hajigabul
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The opening ceremony of the factory for the production of thermal insulation boards of Penoplex Prikavkazye LLC was held today in the Hajigabul Industrial Quarter of the Economic Zone Development Agency (EZIA) of the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more