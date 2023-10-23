Baku to host event on Digital Transformation and Industrial Productivity

23 October 2023 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

On October 26, Baku will host an event on "Digital Transformation and Industrial Productivity" organised by the Institute of Innovation Management and TRIZ (IMTI), the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT), Azernews reports.

The event will focus on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the SIRI programme, which is a government-led initiative to promote digital transformation in Azerbaijan.

According to the Institute, the purpose of discussions in the field of "Digital Transformation and Industrial Productivity" was to take advantage of new opportunities for business development. The event was attended by Raimund Klein, Director General of "The International Centre for Industrial Transformation" (INCIT), Aykut Yeni, representative of "INCIT" Turkiye and the head of the "Institute of Innovation Management and Triz". Dr He will take place with the participation of Ali B. Kutwa. Aykut Yeni will present the benefits of the "4th Industrial Revolution" and the "SIRI" programme.

Business discussions in the relevant field are expected during the conference.

The 4IR is a term used to describe the current period of rapid technological advancement, which has been driven by the convergence of digital, biological, and physical technologies. This period of rapid change has seen the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, nanotechnology, and biotechnology, among others.

The SIRI programme is a government-led initiative to promote digital transformation in Azerbaijan. It is aimed at helping the country to develop the necessary infrastructure and policies to support the adoption of 4IR technologies. The programme is also focused on developing the skills and capabilities of the country’s workforce to enable them to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the 4IR.

At the event, experts from the World Economic Forum will present the benefits of the 4IR and the SIRI programme. They will discuss how these technologies can be used to improve industrial productivity, create new jobs, and drive economic growth. They will also share insights on how to ensure that the benefits of the 4IR are shared equitably, and how to ensure that the adoption of these technologies is done in a responsible and sustainable manner.

The event will be a great opportunity for businesses, government officials, and other stakeholders to learn more about the 4IR and the SIRI programme, and to discuss how these technologies can be used to drive economic growth and development in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz