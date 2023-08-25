Azercell received prestigious global business award

25 August 2023 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator named “The most innovative tech company of the year” by the STEVIE International Business Awards

"Azercell Telecom" LLC was named the "Most innovative tech company of the year" by the Stevie International Business Awards. Winners were selected among various international organizations representing more than 60 countries. Azercell’s innovative endeavors in telecommunications and its transformative projects aimed at customer empowerment garnered high praise from the international panel of juries.

Notably, Azercell Telecom pioneered Azerbaijan's introduction to the cutting-edge realm of fifth-generation (5G) communication standards. In a milestone achievement last December, the company successfully deployed 5G network in Azerbaijan on trial mode for the range of smartphone models. Over the course of the year, Azercell collaborated closely with Apple to extend this transformative technology to iPhone users across the country. Furthermore, the company was the first local carrier to secure an exclusive 5G license for Samsung smartphones, solidifying its leading position in the industry.

These exceptional achievements served as crucial factors in the decision-making process of the international jury, comprising more than 230 influential business experts from around the world. The awards ceremony honoring the winners is scheduled to take place in Rome, Italy this October.

It is worth mentioning that over the years Azercell Telecom has secured multiple STEVIE awards, including accolades as the “Company of the year” in various categories, affirming its sustained excellence and forward-looking approach.

