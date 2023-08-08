Azerbaijan well positioned to develop low-carbon hydrogen economy, report says

8 August 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's country report "Market Study on Low Carbon Hydrogen Economy" was prepared by the consulting company "Edvisian" with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency.

The report presents positive findings that identify the commercial viability of green hydrogen production and the potential for its supply to regional energy markets (including the EU), as well as identifying applications for hydrogen in domestic consumption. The market assessment provides information on future steps to introduce hydrogen in Azerbaijan, applications of green hydrogen in energy and industry within domestic consumption, cost of hydrogen production (LCOH), export route opportunities, and other issues.

The report states that Azerbaijan is well positioned to develop a low-carbon hydrogen economy given its huge renewable energy potential (onshore and offshore) and direct access to natural gas reserves. Azerbaijan can compete with other countries in the region in terms of the cost of green hydrogen production, according to market research.

