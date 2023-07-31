Pirallahi Industrial Park to receive an additional investment of over $17.6 million

31 July 2023 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

The activity of Pirallahi Industrial Park contributes significantly to the development of the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring the availability of medicines to the population, and fostering employment opportunities, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Azernews reports.

"Currently, six business entities have been granted residency in the Industrial Park, with a combined investment volume of over 66 million manats (nearly $38 million-ed.). Among these, two entities have already commenced production activities. An impressive investment of over 36 million manats ($21.1 million) has been made, resulting in the creation of more than 130 permanent jobs and the production of goods worth 37 million manats. The next phase of existing projects is set to involve an additional investment of about 30 million manats (over $17.6), with the aim of generating over 250 new job opportunities," the Minister tweeted.

